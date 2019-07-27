HARRIS COUNTY, Texas — Just several days after barrels of sulfuric acid were found in northwest Harris County, the constable there says two more barrels have been found less than two miles away from the first discovery.

Environmental crimes investigators with the Harris County Pct. 1 Constable's Office are at the hazardous material scene in the 17400 block of Tidewater Cypress Trial, where two barrels of what they believe to be sulfuric acid was found Saturday.

Investigators were looking into barrels of sulfuric acid dumped on Bauer Road earlier in the week. They first discovered it Monday and found more within the next 24 hours.

The constable's office has an illegal dumping hotline to report such incidents. You can call them at (832) 927-1564 with information to help identify whoever is responsible.

ALSO POPULAR ON KHOU.COM