HFD: 2 construction workers rescued from trench in Montrose area

HOUSTON — Two construction workers were rescued Monday after falling into a trench at a construction site in the Montrose area.

This happened shortly after 3 p.m. on Montrose Boulevard near Bomar Street.

According to Houston Fire Department Chief Scott Graeter, one of the workers was pulling themselves out of the trench by the time firefighters arrived. The second person was reportedly trapped 15 feet deep into the hole, Grater said.

He was covered in debris from the waist down. It took rescuers about 40 minutes to rescue him with a harness, Graeter said.

No firefighters were injured in the rescue.

Everyone is asked to avoid the area because the street will be closed off for some time due to the hole.

