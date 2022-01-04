'We just want to live our lives. That’s all' | Trans community continues fight for equality

"We need more than visibility. We need protection. We need rights," said Janie Packard.

HOUSTON — An IT professional is stepping away from the screen and into the fight for her life

"I'm here because I am trans. This is a rally to support us and it’s not terrifically great being trans in this country and we’re trying to change that," said Janie Packard

The transgender community in Houston was honored Friday with a special rally outside of the Montrose Center.

"We’re here. We’re a part of the fabric of Houston, of America," she said. "We’re not trying to hurt anybody... We just want people to be able to live their lives."

Parents, allies and police want that for their transgender neighbors too.

Equality is what she is willing to fight for, front and center.

"Nobody else is going to do it for me, so I’m getting out there," said Packard. "It is worth every struggle, to actually be able to live and not just exist."

She's fighting for trans people to be seen and heard, just like everybody else.