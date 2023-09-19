City Council to vote on funding to light up Montrose bridges ... again

It has been a while since the colors have been on display, but on Wednesday, Houston City Council could vote to spend a lot of money to get the lights working again.

HOUSTON — Remember when the Montrose bridges would light up, showing off all kinds of colors for various occasions?

The lights have been off for a while, and in order to get them back on, and to keep them on, it could cost millions of dollars in taxpayer money.

When the bridges are lit up, it creates a nice look along the Southwest Freeway.

The colors would change for different occasions.

In the past, there were issues with the lights actually working.

The plan to get them back up and running is to repair or replace them.

It comes down to an agreement with Houston First Corporation that would cost about $4 million.

Under the plan, the City of Houston would pay for two-thirds of the total cost -- about $2.6 million -- for the design and construction.

Then, Houston First would be responsible for any other costs of installation as well as maintenance over the next 10 years.

