CONROE, Texas — A 6-year-old's surgery was put on hold last week after the massive water main break in east Houston.

On Thursday, the city said the water line was finally fixed.

While the boil-water notice has been lifted and the rest of the city went back to regular life, for one Conroe family, life is still on hold.

An October day last year was the worst day of 6-year-old Zoey’s life.

“She’s not supposed to be running. She’s not supposed to be riding bikes, nothing," Zoey's mom Alexis Sharp said. “I can't stop her from being a kid.”

It’s been nearly five months since a massive tree branch broke and struck Zoey in the forehead. When she fell, the back of her head landed on a stump.

“It’s been hard," Sharp said.

Zoey was airlifted to the hospital. Doctors had to remove a portion of her skull so her brain could heal.

Zoey now suffers memory loss and mood swings. On top of that, the part of her skull is still missing, even though she’s healed.

After waiting on insurance, Zoey’s surgery was finally scheduled for last Friday. That's when the family encountered another unexpected setback.

“Until they could get everything tested, they told us surgery was canceled," Sharp said.

Memorial Hermann said they had to reschedule all elective surgeries after the water main break. Zoey’s family learned they’re back on the schedule for next week.

Send us a news tip | Download our app | #HTownRush Newsletter

RELATED: 6-year-old struck by tree branch recovering after skull partially removed

RELATED: 'Intense wave' blamed in death of a father of six in North Carolina

RELATED: 6-year-old killed in 'freak accident' by dad's golf ball