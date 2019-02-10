MONTGOMERY COUNTY, Texas — The "possible assault" of a Montgomery ISD student by multiple other students is under investigation, Montgomery ISD Police Chief Marlon Runnels confirmed to KHOU on Wednesday.

Runnels said the incident occurred at an off-campus location.

No arrests have been made in connection with the alleged assault and no other details were confirmed.

Montgomery ISD officials released the following statement Wednesday:

"The Montgomery High School Administration working with the MISD Police Department is currently investigating an anonymous report of a serious violation of the MISD Student Code of Conduct. The incident in question occurred off campus during non-school hours. MISD takes these reports with the utmost seriousness and is working with all parties to gain accurate information. Our greatest concern is the safety and well-being of our students. As this is an open investigation, we are unable to provide further details at this time."

Montgomery County DA’s office confirmed that an investigation is underway, also releasing this statement Wednesday:

"The Montgomery County D.A.’s Office has been made aware of an incident through social media that is currently being investigated by the Montgomery Independent School District police department. That agency is conducting the investigation, therefore we would refer all media inquiries to M.I.S.D. or to their police department. Only at the conclusion of their investigation will it be referred to our office and the county attorney’s office to review allegations of criminal conduct."

This is a developing story. We will update this story as more information becomes available.

