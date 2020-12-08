Montgomery County reports rise in West Nile virus from mosquitoes

The abatement team is working to control the disease in the county. They have done 45 spray missions so far to treat multiple areas for West Nile virus. For each mission, the team treated up to four zones.

If you want to know if and when they'll be in your area, you can look at the Treatment Activity Map on the Precinct 3 website. They have already taken care of the majority of the precinct. There are also some zones that don't need treatment because of their low disease activity. If your area is set to be treated, the mosquito abatement team won't be there until 8:30 p.m. Once they start their spray mission, you should avoid going outside until 7 a.m. the next morning.