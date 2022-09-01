Cleanup efforts begin after strong storms cause major damage in Montgomery County

Several businesses and homes were damaged and some didn't have much to even try to salvage.

MONTGOMERY COUNTY, Texas — Severe storms ripped through Montgomery County on Saturday night and early Sunday morning. Several businesses and homes were damaged and some didn't have much to even try to salvage.

In the city of Montgomery, homes under construction were flattened, trees fell into homes and some businesses were completely destroyed.

“I've heard of 80 mph winds with one inch hail," Montgomery Mayor Sara Countryman said.

When the sun came up, the destruction became clear.

Hillary Dumas owns Ransom's Steakhouse and Saloon. The restaurant was one of the hardest hit by the storm.

"It's amazing ... the debris this morning ... it was hard to tell last night," Dumas said. "We had people that kind of went for safety in the office where we didn’t have windows because a lot of the building is doors and windows.”

The metal sign of the restaurant was completely ripped away from the building and the roof and patio were blown away.

"It was amazing the amount of debris that flew from the building that someone wasn't injured we’re just really fortunate," Dumas said.