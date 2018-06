Get your DVR’s ready!

The Montgomery County Sheriff Office will premiere on the hit TV show “COPS” June 11 at 9 p.m.

Deputies released a tease of the show and said they will appear on the episode called “Texas Two Step.”

MCSO says they are really excited and they thank everyone for their support.

Look forward to seeing one of our law enforcement partners. All the best. RT @MCTXSheriff: https://t.co/ITIV7LoOOT — Ed Gonzalez (@SheriffEd_HCSO) June 6, 2018

“COPS” is produced by Langley Production and currently airs on the Paramount Network. New episodes can be seen Mondays at 8/7 central.

