MONTGOMERY, Texas — A troubling video out of Montgomery County shows a woman wearing only a t-shirt with a possible restraint around one of her wrists.

She rings a doorbell in the Sunrise Ranch subdivision in Montgomery early Friday morning, but she’s gone by the time the homeowner answered the door.

The Montgomery County Sheriff’s Office says the woman doesn’t appear to match any missing persons reports.

They’re asking anyone who may have seen her to give them a call at (936) 760-5800 and refer to case No. 18A243347 or direct inquires to mcsomedia@mctx.org.

