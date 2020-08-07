Montgomery County offers to host in-person Texas GOP convention

Judge Mark Keough said his county is "open for business" as long as safety precautions are put into place.

MONTGOMERY COUNTY, Texas — Montgomery County Judge Mark Keough said he's willing to host the Texas Republican convention after Houston Mayor Sylvester Turner canceled the event at the George R. Brown Convention Center.

There has been a lot of back-and-forth surrounding the GOP plans, but one thing is certain, it won't be held at the GRB. The convention was expected to bring more than 6,000 delegates to the city from July 16-18. Turner called off the convention on Wednesday.

Republicans were quick to slam the decision.

"Mayor Turner's hypocritical flip flop on public gatherings is a political stunt," Harris County GOP Chairman Paul Simpson said. "While he joined in massive marches in the streets last month, he has now blocked Republican grassroots activists from peaceably assembling even under the most stringent health safeguards."

Texas GOP Chairman James Dickey said they're weighing their legal options. But Houston First, which runs the GRB, said its contract included the right to cancel during an epidemic.

"The public health concern for our first responders, convention workers and those who would have attended weighed heavily in our decision making," Turner said during a news conference Wednesday.

Earlier this week, Republican Party of Texas Chairman James Dickey said the party had implemented several safety measures, including thermal scans, limited entryways, expanded floor plans and hand sanitizer stations.