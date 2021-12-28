Deputies: Suspects followed man home from bank, stole money from his car

They said the man went into his apartment complex leasing office after leaving a bank on Sawdust Road. That's when he saw the men steal from his car.

HOUSTON — Investigators in Montgomery County are looking for two men they said followed a man home from a bank and stole money from his car.

It was all caught on video.

It happened on Dec. 13 in Spring. According to Montgomery County deputies, the man cashed a check at a bank on Sawdust Road then drove to his apartment complex on Pruitt Road.

While the victim was in the leasing office when he said he saw a dark blue or black Chrysler 200 park next to his car and a dark blue Chevrolet Cruz pull up behind it. He then saw one man get out of the Chrysler and try to open his passenger side door, but it was locked. Another man got out of the Chevrolet, opened the driver’s side door and took the money that had just been withdrawn.

Both of the suspects got back into their cars and took off.