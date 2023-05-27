Montgomery County Sheriff's Office asking for help finding missing man

Investigators say Colby Richards was last seen Friday morning leaving his house in Spring.

SPRING, Texas — The Montgomery County Sheriff’s Office is asking for the public’s help to find a man who was last seen early Friday morning.

According to investigators, 31-year-old Colby Richards walked away from his home in Spring. He was last seen wearing a T-shirt, black shorts and gray Under Armor shoes.

Richards is around 6 feet, 3 inches tall and weighs around 195 pounds. He has blue eyes and short dark blonde hair.

If you know where he is, you’re asked to contact the Montgomery County Sheriff’s Office at 936-760-5800.