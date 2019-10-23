HARRIS COUNTY, Texas — An off-duty Montgomery County Sheriff's Deputy was taken into custody Wednesday after a standoff at a home in north Harris County.

Authorities said 30-year-old MCSO deputy Ryan Jones was involved in an "alleged family violence incident" at a home in the 6900 block of Hamilton Falls.

During the incident, authorities said Jones barricaded himself inside the home, prompting a standoff.

During the standoff, Jones shot himself and collapsed outside the home, according to authorities.

Jones was arrested on an aggravated assault with a deadly weapon charge.

He was taken to an area hospital where he was treated for his wound.

Joes was with the Sheriff's Office for eight years and was assigned to the West Patrol Division.

The Harris County Sheriff's Office is investigating the incident.

