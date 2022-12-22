Sheriff's office: Day care worker charged with indecency with a child has worked at other daycares, school districts

HOUSTON — A man who investigators say has worked or volunteered at multiple school districts, day cares and churches since 2011, is accused of a child-related crime.
According to the Montgomery County Sheriff’s Office, 32-year-old Dennis Michiel McDaniel was arrested on Tuesday and charged with indecency with a child.
The sheriff’s office didn’t go into specifics of the allegations, but because of his access to children for more than a decade, they’re asking anyone with information about McDaniel to contact them. More charges are possible.
The sheriff’s office released a list of where McDaniel has worked or volunteered. That list is below.
- Tomball Bible Church Day Care - Tomball, Texas (2011-2012)
- The Woodlands Church (Fellowship) - Tomball location (2012)
- Graceview Baptist Church - Tomball, Texas (2014)
- Conroe ISD - Conroe, Texas (2015)
- School District located in Harris County (employed for three days only in 2015)
- ABC Academy- Conroe, Texas (2017)
- Zion Lutheran Church and Day Care - Tomball, Texas (2017)
- Xplor Preschool and School Age Care - Spring, Texas (2018)
- The Woodlands Church (Fellowship) - The Woodlands location (2018 -2019)
- Little Texans Childcare Center Tomball, Texas (2020)
- School in the Pines - Spring, Texas (2020)
- All Starz Academy - Spring, Texas (2021)
- The Honey Tree - Houston, Texas (2021)
- The Kids Club - Magnolia, Texas (October to December 2022)
- Little Tots - Spring, Texas (Summer 2022)
As of Thursday at 1 p.m., McDaniel was still in the Montgomery County Jail on a $250,000 bond. The sheriff’s office is asking anyone with information to contact them at 936-760-5800 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-392- STOP (7867) to remain completely anonymous.