Sheriff's office: Day care worker charged with indecency with a child has worked at other daycares, school districts

Montgomery Co. Sheriff's Office investigators are asking for anyone with information on Dennis McDaniel to contact them.
Credit: Montgomery Co. Sheriff's Office
Dennis Michiel McDaniel

HOUSTON — A man who investigators say has worked or volunteered at multiple school districts, day cares and churches since 2011, is accused of a child-related crime.

According to the Montgomery County Sheriff’s Office, 32-year-old Dennis Michiel McDaniel was arrested on Tuesday and charged with indecency with a child. 

The sheriff’s office didn’t go into specifics of the allegations, but because of his access to children for more than a decade, they’re asking anyone with information about McDaniel to contact them. More charges are possible.

The sheriff’s office released a list of where McDaniel has worked or volunteered. That list is below.

  • Tomball Bible Church Day Care - Tomball, Texas (2011-2012)
  • The Woodlands Church (Fellowship) - Tomball location (2012)
  • Graceview Baptist Church - Tomball, Texas (2014)
  • Conroe ISD - Conroe, Texas (2015)
  • School District located in Harris County (employed for three days only in 2015)
  • ABC Academy- Conroe, Texas (2017)
  • Zion Lutheran Church and Day Care - Tomball, Texas (2017)
  • Xplor Preschool and School Age Care - Spring, Texas (2018)
  • The Woodlands Church (Fellowship) - The Woodlands location (2018 -2019)
  • Little Texans Childcare Center Tomball, Texas (2020)
  • School in the Pines - Spring, Texas (2020)
  • All Starz Academy - Spring, Texas (2021)
  • The Honey Tree - Houston, Texas (2021)
  • The Kids Club - Magnolia, Texas (October to December 2022)
  • Little Tots - Spring, Texas (Summer 2022)

As of Thursday at 1 p.m., McDaniel was still in the Montgomery County Jail on a $250,000 bond. The sheriff’s office is asking anyone with information to contact them at 936-760-5800 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-392- STOP (7867) to remain completely anonymous.

