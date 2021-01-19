COVID-19 vaccination mega site opening tomorrow in Montgomery County already fully booked, website says

Officials said the site at the Montgomery County Fairgrounds in Conroe will be open for appointments Wednesday through Friday.

MONTGOMERY COUNTY, Texas — A drive-thru COVID-19 vaccination mega site is scheduled to open this week at the Montgomery County Fairgrounds in Conroe, according to officials.

The Lone Star Family Health Center has received 2,000 doses of the vaccine, which it plans to administer beginning 9 a.m. Wednesday and into Friday.

All visitors must have an appointment, a valid form of identification and an assigned QR code to enter the site. You can register at www.lonestarvaccine.com.

As of Tuesday, the site is already booked for through the weekend, according to a message on the registration website.

Who's eligible for the vaccine?

The following people are eligible for vaccination:

Front-line healthcare workers and first responders

Residents of long-term care facilities

Persons age 65 and over

Persons age 18 years of age and older with at least one chronic medical condition that puts them at increased risk for severe illness from the virus that causes COVID-19, such as but not limited to: Cancer Chronic kidney disease COPD (chronic obstructive pulmonary disease) Heart conditions, such as heart failure, coronary artery disease or cardiomyopathies Solid organ transplantation Obesity and severe obesity (body mass index of 30 kg/m2 or higher) Pregnancy Sickle cell disease Type 2 diabetes mellitus



"As additional supply becomes available from the state we look forward to opening more sites across the county to help get those in the community who wish to receive the vaccine easier access.” County Judge Mark Keough said.