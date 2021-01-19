COVID-19 vaccination mega site opening tomorrow in Montgomery County already fully booked, website says

MONTGOMERY COUNTY, Texas — A drive-thru COVID-19 vaccination mega site is scheduled to open this week at the Montgomery County Fairgrounds in Conroe, according to officials.
The Lone Star Family Health Center has received 2,000 doses of the vaccine, which it plans to administer beginning 9 a.m. Wednesday and into Friday.
All visitors must have an appointment, a valid form of identification and an assigned QR code to enter the site. You can register at www.lonestarvaccine.com.
As of Tuesday, the site is already booked for through the weekend, according to a message on the registration website.
Who's eligible for the vaccine?
The following people are eligible for vaccination:
- Front-line healthcare workers and first responders
- Residents of long-term care facilities
- Persons age 65 and over
- Persons age 18 years of age and older with at least one chronic medical condition that puts them at increased risk for severe illness from the virus that causes COVID-19, such as but not limited to:
- Cancer
- Chronic kidney disease
- COPD (chronic obstructive pulmonary disease)
- Heart conditions, such as heart failure, coronary artery disease or cardiomyopathies
- Solid organ transplantation
- Obesity and severe obesity (body mass index of 30 kg/m2 or higher)
- Pregnancy
- Sickle cell disease
- Type 2 diabetes mellitus
"As additional supply becomes available from the state we look forward to opening more sites across the county to help get those in the community who wish to receive the vaccine easier access.” County Judge Mark Keough said.
The site is being operated in partnership with the Montgomery County Office of Homeland Security and Emergency Management.