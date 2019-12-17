MONTGOMERY COUNTY, Texas — The Montgomery County Attorney found no evidence of serious criminal conduct after concluding his investigation in the Montgomery County High School hazing incident.

Montgomery County Attorney B. D. Griffin said he will not formally prosecute any individuals but hopes the young men involved have matured as they contemplate the gravity of their actions.

“The community has been inundated with rumor and hearsay regarding this incident,” said Griffin. “The overwhelming majority of the rumors have proven to be false, misleading and malicious in nature and content. The young men involved have undoubtedly learned some valuable lessons…”

Rumors of an alleged hazing incident of a Montgomery ISD student by multiple other students spread in early October. Investigators began looking into the “possible assault” when the district was notified there was a video circulating on social media showing what some call a disturbing incident among Montgomery High School students

During an investigation into the claims, Montgomery High School forfeited a football game while school officials and deputies with the Montgomery County Sheriff’s Office looked into the incident, but still no real answers were given about what happened.

A school board member spoke out about the alleged hazing incident and said it was improperly handled from the beginning.

“From the description I’ve been given, I can’t believe that would be called hazing,” said Linda Porten, Montgomery ISD board trustee.

Porten said some of the individuals involved were football players. She also said the investigation was been slow moving, and certain factors may explain why.

“I’ve been told some of our employees’ kids are involved,” Porten said.

