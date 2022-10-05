Desperate Houston-area moms forced to take road trips with multiple stops to find baby formula

When it comes to finding formula, Houston is one of the toughest cities in the country. That's creating frustration -- even desperation -- for a lot of parents.

HOUSTON — Emily Stanley had to take a day off work Monday and drive from Lake Jackson to Galveston to hunt for baby formula as the nationwide shortage continues. It was an hour-long drive on a day when Houston gas prices hit record highs.

“It's just insane, like as if a pandemic wasn't enough, now there's no formula,” Stanley said.

She's even recruited friends from people in her hometown of Waxahachie to send any they could find. Since formula is in short supply these days, one friend even disguised the packaging when she sent it.

“She shipped it to me in wine boxes,” Stanley said of her friend, Leah. “People steal packages anyway, even if they don't know what's in it. We just didn't want it to be recognized.”

Research from Datasembly shows the Houston-area is one of the toughest places to find baby formula. A strained supply chain, inflation and product recalls are making things worse. Some stores are even limiting purchases.

"We go to five or six stores sometimes to find it," said Devon Davito, mother to a 9-month-old named Ellie.

Suggestions to find formula include checking smaller stores and pharmacies instead of big box stores and groceries. Search online too but make sure the sites are reputable and prepare to pay much more.

"The ready to feed formula we did order from Amazon and spent like $300 for three weeks," said Davito.

Doctors recommend calling your child’s pediatrician to see if they have sample cans of formula to hold you over. Don’t forget to ask what alternatives they recommend too.

Pediatrician Eric Ball had another important suggestion.

“The one thing you want to make sure is that you’re not trying to make your own baby formula or just substituting for just cow’s milk or anything else for anyone under 12 months,” he said.