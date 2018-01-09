HOUSTON – A bittersweet birthday for Reginald Demond Ratcliff II, as his mother continues the battle to prove to the government that he hasn’t died.

According to the Social Security Administration, Reggie died a month after his birth. Although they have no explanation for the young man standing alongside his mother in their satellite offices.

Clemmie St. Amand is Reggie’s mother who tells us she’s been flagged at every SSA office she’s been to in the past month. Over and over, she hears the same response.

“You have 60 days to appeal and we’ll see what we can do for you then, but right now we can’t help you,” St. Amand said.

We reached out to SSA’s regional office in Dallas who replied with the following:

“Due to privacy and disclosure policies, we cannot discuss the case, however, we are looking into the situation with our offices to resolve the situation as quickly as possible for Ms. St. Amand.”

Friday was an opportunity to at least smile again, knowing there was something to celebrate.

We met the family as Reggie was opening gifts, but there was no cake and no streamers. The idea was to keep things simple, without too many distractions for the young man who suffers from an autistic disorder. Reggie is non-verbal, but manages to make due with sign language.

This year, Reggie graduated from Spring High School and from there on his mother expected her son to take on the next big step in his life. After opening gifts, she joked about getting a job and finding a girlfriend.

The letter she received from SSA only complicated things. It begins with a solemn apology for having to inform Clemmie that Social Security payments for Reggie had been suspended.

“I read this and for a few minutes and I started crying. That’s what happened. I wasn’t sure why I was crying, because I know he is here,” St. Amand said.

There’s an odd feeling that goes through you when you catch yourself reading documents, aimed at proving the man behind you is alive. His birth certificate clearly says his name with the date August 31, 1996, even though it was issued a month later. His school records show the same information and so does his new state-issued ID.

As it turns out, the answer brought us to this date, but 22 years ago. Reginald Demond Ratcliff III. Reggie’s twin who was born immediately after.

The two were incubated, but when it was clear only one child had survived, Clemmie turned her attention back to Reggie.

“He passed away two or three days later. It was really hard because I was really young, but I had to still go back and fight for my other child,” St. Amand said.

What Clemmie believes is that at some point this year, an audit was conducted of Reggie’s file. Concluding with only one answer and that is both children died shortly after birth.

It's an error that could cost her only remaining son a chance at life, but not if this mother has anything to say about it.

“I thought that was my biggest challenge was just getting him to be in the community with a job, not proving he’s alive. So it’s really hurtful,” St. Amand said.

