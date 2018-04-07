SAN JACINTO COUNTY, Texas – A mom and her 14-year-old son are safe after their boat flipped on Lake Livingston, leading to an overnight search.

The mom and son were found floating, wearing life vests, a few miles from where their boat was located.

The San Jacinto County Sheriff’s Office says the mom and son were with the mom’s boyfriend in a boat when bad weather moved in around 7 p.m. The boat flipped, throwing all three into the water. The boyfriend started swimming to shore to try and get help, but he was picked up by a fellow boater.

Two search boats and the Coast Guard were called in to search for the mom and the teen, but they couldn’t be immediately found.

Early Wednesday morning they were located safe, however. They were taken to a marina on the south side of the lake to get checked out.

© Exclusive to KHOU