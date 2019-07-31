TEXAS CITY, Texas — EDITOR'S NOTE: The above video is from January 2019.

The mother of a Texas City boy with autism who drowned in January has filed a wrongful death lawsuit against the apartment complex where they lived.

The body of 7-year-old Xavion Young was found Jan. 7 in a retention pond behind the Costa Mariposa apartment complex in Texas City. Xavion's mother had reported him missing after he managed to unlock a back door while she was in the restroom.

The wrongful death lawsuit alleges the complex knew Xavion had autism and was non-verbal. It also claims his mother had previously asked for modifications, including a keyed lock to be added added to her apartment so Xavion could not get out.

The lawsuit also alleges apartment complex management knew the retention pond was dangerous and an attraction to children because of the geese there.

Xavion’s mother is seeking damages for mental anguish, funeral expenses and medical expenses.

