MONTGOMERY COUNTY, Texas — On Thursday morning, as the remnants of Tropical Storm Imelda flooded Greater Houston, the Montgomery County Hospital District Dispatch Center was slammed with calls.

The center typical fields about 180 calls per day, but on Thursday they took 694 - many which were water rescues.

“In probably about an hour and a half I had already taken 50 water rescues,” said Tammy Parker the district chief for Montgomery County Hospital District Dispatch Center.

Parker remembers taking one specific call involving a young mother, Rachel Cangemi, and her 5-month-old son, Anthony.

Cangemi was swept into a flooded ditch off the I-59 feeder road near the Creekwood Lane exit. Her van was quickly filling up with water.

In the 911 tape Cangemi can be heard panicking.

Cangemi: “My car went off the road! We’re sinking! We're sinking!”

Parker: “Can you unlock the door?

Cangemi: “The doors… we are stuck inside.”

Parker: “Is water coming into your van?”

Cangemi: “Yes! The door, I can’t get out!”

Parker said she understood how dangerous the situation was and relied on her 29-years of experience to stay calm and talk Cangemi through what to do to survive.

“When she said she had her 5-month-old son in there, then I knew that time was of the essence.”

Parker: “OK, try to stay calm. I’m going to tell you exactly what to do. I want you to try and break a window. Do you have a hammer, a center punch or anything heavy and hard to break the window with?”

Cangemi found a car amp in the van and used it to break through the back window. Parker encouraging her throughout.

Parker: “Good job! Keep going! OK, I want you to get out of the vehicle and swim to the nearest shore.”

Cangemi was able to safely swim to the bank with Anthony, moments before the entire van sank under the water.

“I’ve thought about this lady a whole bunch in the last week,” said Parker.

On Monday, Parker was able to Facetime with Cangemi and Anthony, now safe in their home. Cangemi is sure that Parker saved her and her baby’s life that day.

“Thank you,” Cangemi said to Parker. “It’s good to know there are people out there that will help.”

