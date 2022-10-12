HCSO: Mother dies after being hit by Porsche while walking with family in north Harris County

Investigators said the family of four was walking on the shoulder when the mother stepped into the roadway.

HARRIS COUNTY, Texas — A woman was hit and killed while walking with her family in north Harris County, according to deputies.

It happened Friday night before midnight on Rankin Road just east of the North Freeway.

Deputies said the family of four was walking westbound on the shoulder of Rankin. For some reason, the mother stepped into the roadway and was hit by a Porsche Cayenne that was also traveling westbound on Rankin.

The mother suffered serious injuries in the crash. She was taken to the hospital where she later died. Deputies said the father suffered minor injuries and that their two children weren't hurt.