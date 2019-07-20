HOUSTON — UPDATE (9:49 p.m.): Tanisha Woodard, Jalen Sam and Keilon Sam have been found safe, Texas Equusearch said. Below is the original story published earlier Friday evening.

Texas EquuSearch is looking for a woman and her two sons who have been missing from their home in Third Ward since early Tuesday.

Texas EquuSearch said Tanisha Woodard, 34, Jalen Sam, 12, and Keilon Sam, 15, disappeared from their apartment at Cuney Homes on Tierwester Street. They said the three were last seen Monday night walking in the street near the apartment complex.

According to Texas EquuSearch, Woodard was last seen wearing brown tights and a white T-shirt, and the boys were wearing shorts and T-shirts. Woodard is described as 5-foot-1, 115 pounds with brown eyes and light brown hair.

Anyone with information is urged to call Texas EquuSearch at (281) 960-6183.

