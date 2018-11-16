HOUSTON — Three people are in the hospital after being hit by a car Thursday night on Westpark Drive, according to Houston Police.
A mother and her two children were walking across the street when they were hit. The crash happened just before 7 p.m., near the intersection of Westpark and Woodchase Drive.
Police said rescue workers were doing CPR on one of the children when then ambulance left the scene.
The other child and the mother have both been taken to the hospital.
Sources tell KHOU 11 News the critically injured little boy is just 3 years old. The other child is a 4-year-old girl.
Police have shut down all eastbound lanes of Westpark Drive. The driver of the car involved stayed at the scene.
All three are expected to survive.