HOUSTON — Three people are in the hospital after being hit by a car Thursday night on Westpark Drive, according to Houston Police.

A mother and her two children were walking across the street when they were hit. The crash happened just before 7 p.m., near the intersection of Westpark and Woodchase Drive.

Police said rescue workers were doing CPR on one of the children when then ambulance left the scene.

The other child and the mother have both been taken to the hospital.

Sources tell KHOU 11 News the critically injured little boy is just 3 years old. The other child is a 4-year-old girl.

Police have shut down all eastbound lanes of Westpark Drive. The driver of the car involved stayed at the scene.

All three are expected to survive.

Jose Rieis saw the wreck on Westpark Drive happen. He doesn't speak English very well. That didn't stop him from stopping to help, or sharing what happened. He's told @houstonpolice what he witnessed. #khou11 pic.twitter.com/HMVKc9j4bc — Brett Buffington (@BrettKHOU) November 16, 2018

Crash investigators tell me they expect all three victims to survive. #khou11 https://t.co/Qq38g2grwi — Brett Buffington (@BrettKHOU) November 16, 2018

UPDATE: Police tell me a mom and her two children were trying to cross the street and were hit by a car. A witness to the wreck says the mom was on her phone and walked out into traffic. Rescuers were doing CPR on one of the children as they left the scene. #khou11 https://t.co/EyvX8Prjl3 — Brett Buffington (@BrettKHOU) November 16, 2018

