Modified church services bring out families on Christmas Eve

HOUSTON, Texas — 2020 has challenged so many of us.

While local health leaders urge people to stay home on Christmas Eve, some local churches gave families a chance to celebrate the holiday in a safe and spiritual manner.

For example, it’s an untraditional take on Christmas Eve at St. Luke’s Methodist Church.

Associate Pastor Katie Montgomery Mears said, “This does not look like the same as the sanctuary or the fellowship hall but I think it actually looks better because it means we get to be together.”

The church altered its popular Christmas Eve service that normally welcomes 1,100 people into its sanctuary.

Paula Buhr, a worshipper said, “It’s just under the heavenly skies. It’s just God’s way of blessing us really. I look at it as a blessing. We never get to have church outside on Christmas Eve.”

Capacity was limited to 600 people at both outdoor services.

Families were spaced out and worshippers wore masks.

Montgomery Mears said, “So many of our folks have not been able to worship together in person since March. We’ve been doing virtual worship and we have people coming to in-person worship, but for so many of the folks that were here this evening, this was their first time to get to be with the congregation and worship together.”

Folks bundled up to try to escape the cold weather but the chilly temps weren’t going to be enough to keep people away.

“We had hand warmers and blankets out here and we have warm hearts because we were all able to be together,” Montgomery Mears said.

And, while some families are able to come together, they can’t forget about those who will be missing a loved one this Christmas.