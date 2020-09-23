Mobile home park in northwest Houston hit with intense overnight flooding

Up to 8 inches of rain was reported inside the neighborhood during Tropical Depression Beta, the Harris County Flood Control District confirmed.

HOUSTON — Residents of a mobile home community in northwest Houston are waking up to clearer roads after the neighborhood was plagued Tuesday night with intense flooding.

The Harris County Flood Control District confirmed at least 7 to 8 inches of rain was measured in the Trinity at Windfern mobile home park in the 9400 block of Windfern Road.

Rain brought in by Tropical Depression Beta started about 11 p.m. and the flood waters began to rise. One man said flood waters were up to above his knees.

However, by Wednesday morning, the situation had dramatically changed inside the park.

The community was still experiencing light rain, but streets were mostly clear of flood water that had receded. Some residents had already started fetching their vehicles, which were parked somewhere safe overnight, before sunrise.

More great news: none of the homes were flooded.