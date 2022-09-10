Alief comedian Mo Amer helps fire victims with shopping spree

The star of Netflix's hit series "Mo" helped victims of a massive 2-alarm fire in the Alief area.

HOUSTON — Alief's own Mo Amer hosted a shopping spree for families who lost everything during a devastating two-alarm fire back in August.

The comedian and star of the Netflix series "Mo" hosted families at the Academy Sports and Outdoors on Highway 6 Saturday morning.

Amer, who grew up in Kuwait before his family fled to Houston during the Gulf War, helped a group of kids from the apartment complex with the help of Alief ISD.

Several students lost all their new school clothes and books in the fire which happened as they returned to school that week.

During the fire, neighbors banged on doors to alert each other. When Dayanar Romero looked out and saw fire everywhere, she grabbed her children and ran.

Thankfully, all of the residents made it out safely but some were worried about their pets.

Firefighters rescued at least three pets. One family said two of their dogs were injured and a third one that ran off was found about a mile away.

"She got burned and white dog also burn," the owner told us. "We're about to take 'em to vets."

A few firefighters were treated at the scene.

"We do have a couple of minor injuries for firefighters, heat-related and back-related," HFD Assistant Chief Douglas Harrison said.