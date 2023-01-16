Thousands of Houstonians lend helping hand to those in need on MLK Day

Volunteers spent their holiday donating and providing services to those in need, including a 93-year-old woman in need of a home repair.

HOUSTON — Instead of spending the holiday inside the house, thousands of people in the Houston area spent Martin Luther King Junior Day volunteering around town.

Outside Minute Maid Park on Monday morning, Astros fans helped their favorite players score big for the Houston Food Bank.

“We have a lot of people here making donations, and thanks to them,” said Astros pitcher Jose Urquidy. “We appreciate that.”

Terry France drove an hour and a half from Lumberton, near Beaumont, to donate to the canned food drive.

“Hey, any time I have a chance to come to Minute Maid Park, help out, Astros Foundation does wonderful things, help out the community, I’m there for it,” said France. “And what better day?”

It wasn’t just the pro-sports team giving back. Volunteers from 10 organizations helping put on the Final Four in Houston took part in beautification projects at the Julia C. Hester House and Boyce-Dorian Park in Fifth Ward.

“Our communities enrich us, and we need to enrich our communities back,” said LeAnn Kaczynski of Smart Financial Credit Union.

“I just want to say thank you, thank you, thank you,” said Sherea McKenzie, Executive Director of the Julia C. Hester House. “We’re so pleased to be recognized, and we’re so pleased that everyone was able to come out, and happy MLK Day.”

Over in Third Ward, volunteers with Reliant worked to build a wheelchair ramp at the longtime home of 93-year-old Hattie Jones.

“These are things that are necessary to make the home safer,” said Rolando Salinas of Reliant.

Rebuilding Together Houston brought in contractors to make extensive repairs inside.

“The work that we do adds 20 years or more to the life of a house,” said Christine Holland, CEO of Rebuilding Together Houston.

Holland says it also allows Ms. Jones to age in place in a house that truly is home.

“Homeownership is decreasing in Houston among Hispanic families and Black families,” said Holland. “So, it means a lot to keep the house in the family.”

She added, “Everybody deserves a safe place to live.”

The Alpha Kappa Omega chapter of Alpha Kappa Alpha Sorority also spent Monday helping sort donations at the DePelchin Children’s Center.