19-year-old dead after hit by car while crossing street in Houston's south side, HPD says

HOUSTON — A 19-year-old woman is dead after she was hit by a car while crossing the street in Houston's south side on Saturday, according to the Houston Police Department.

The crash happened shortly before noon at the intersection of MLK Boulevard and Reed Road.

HPD said the the 19-year-old victim was crossing the street with another person when a black sedan hit her. The sedan went on to hit a light pole and Metro bus stop before catching on fire.

Police said a 20-year-old woman was driving the sedan with a 2-year-old child as a passenger. The driver and child were taken to an area hospital where their conditions are being monitored.