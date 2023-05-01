Houston-area mother turns tragedy of son's drowning into lifesaving foundation

“I never say this just can not happen because it can happen at any moment when you think it can’t – to anybody,” said Candice Brown, Mayson's mother.

HOUSTON — The Houston area has already seen two drownings in the new year, both were children in backyard pools.

Now, one mom who has experienced that kind of loss before is sharing her story in hopes of saving lives.

January 5, 2023, marks the five-year anniversary of Mayson Brown's drowning. His mom has made it her mission to take his tragedy and turn it into something that can help others.

“I never say this just can not happen because it can happen at any moment when you think it can’t – to anybody,” said Candice Brown, Mayson's mother. “I never expected this to be me.”

Mayson was just 3 1/2 years old when he drowned on January 5, 2018.

“He escaped his grandparents' home and found his way into his neighbor’s backyard pool," Candice said.

The Waller County family found themselves at a loss. Mayson loved to race, climb trees and build his dinosaur collection.

Sadly, they've learned that other families have experienced that same kind of tragedy this year.

“It’s just the beginning of the new year and already there was two children who drowned New Year's Day," Candice said.

One of those drownings happened in Cy-Fair. A 5-year-old was found in a backyard pool during a New Year's Day celebration.

The other drowning happened in Katy when another 5-year-old fell into a pool during a New Year's party.

There were 11 drownings reported in Harris County in 2022 and 76 statewide.

Candice founded the "MKB Foundation," using her child's initials, in hopes to reduce those numbers.

"It covers the cost of children’s swim lessons in and around the surrounding areas of Houston and Fort Bend County," Candice said.

The lessons are for kids ages three to eight and go year-round.

Candice said she can't bring Mayson back, but she can save others.

“You don’t want my tragedy," she said.

KHOU 11 spoke with the Cy-Fair Fire Department, which was on the scene at one of the New Year's Day drownings. They say if a child falls into a pool, don't try to transport them on your own. Instead, you should call 911 first so care isn't delayed getting to your child.

You can find out more about the MKB Foundation on its Facebook page.