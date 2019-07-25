HOUSTON — A new mixed-used development in the Lower Heights District will include a state-of-the art movie theater, restaurants, boutiques and 370 residential units.

The 23-acre site is located near I-10 and Studemont and adjacent to Arts District Houston.

“An original mix of retailers will cater to the area’s unique character,” according to a press release.

Restaurants will range from fast-casual to gourmet.

A new mixed-used development in the Lower Heights District will include a state-of-the art movie theater, restaurants, boutiques and 370 residential units.

Gensler Architects

“We look forward to bringing a new mixed-use experience to one of the city’s most desirable areas,” said Danny Miller, Vice President Leasing with Gulf Coast Commercial Group. “The project combines urban living with retail, dining, entertainment and creative office space.”

The first phase of the project is already under construction and will include The Alexan Lower Heights, a 370-unit multi-family development.

It’s expected to be completed by mid-2020, but some stories will open later this year.

Future plans in late 2020 include another 300-unit multi-family project and more office space.

A new mixed-used development in the Lower Heights District will include a state-of-the art movie theater, restaurants, boutiques and 370 residential units.

Gensler Architects