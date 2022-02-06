Congressman Al Green joins Missouri City leaders to rename 'Confederate Drive'

“The vestiges of a bygone era, an era riddled with invidious discrimination and marked by insidious segregation, remain in our country to this day. The renaming of Confederate Street, a symbol of shame, to Prosperity Street, a symbol of hope, indicates the willingness of our society to acknowledge and rectify the sins committed during one of the most tragic periods in our history. The elected officials and community members who made today’s street renaming a reality are living exemplars of how taking action to successfully eliminate symbols of bigotry and racism in our nation is indeed possible. Today’s street renaming is also an example of what must be done to the tax-payer built and maintained Russell Senate Office Building in Washington, DC. Much like Confederate Street in Missouri City, the name Russell is a profound disgrace because it honors Richard Russell, a self-proclaimed white supremacist. I salute all who made today possible and pray this occasion will inspire similar action at the national level.”