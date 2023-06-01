The Stafford resident bought a $30 Premier Cash scratch ticket and won one of four $2 million prizes.

Example video title will go here for this video

MISSOURI CITY, Texas — Somebody in Missouri City is a lot richer today thanks to a winning scratch ticket.

They claimed the top prize of $2 million for the Texas Lottery® scratch ticket game Premier Cash. It was the third of four Premier Cash grand prizes of $2 million sold so there's still one more available.

The winner bought the winning scratch ticket at Murphy Chevron at 3702 Greenbriar Drive in Stafford.

They chose to remain anonymous.

At $30 each for six rows of numbers, Premier Cash tickets aren't cheap. The overall odds of winning $50 or more are one in 3.94, according to the Texas Lottery.

Premier Cash offered more than $203 million in total prizes when sales started on April 4. As of May 31, Sixteen of the 20 $30,000 prizes had been sold and 172 of the 248 $3,000 tickets were gone. Other prizes range from $50 to $500.

This is the second big winner we've told you about this week. A Powerball ticket sold at a Houston-area Kroger was worth a million bucks.