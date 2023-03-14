x
Missing

Have you seen her? Woman reported missing in downtown Houston, police say

Credit: HPD
HOUSTON — The Houston Police Department is searching for Autumn “Heather” Sexton, a woman they say was diagnosed with an intellectual disability. She was reported missing in downtown Houston on Saturday.

Sexton, 29, was last seen at noon on Prairie Street near Jacinto Street.

She is 5 feet 9 inches tall and weighs 300 pounds and has brown hair and eyes. She was last seen wearing a multi-color button-up shirt and blue jeans.

Police believe this her disappearance poses a credible threat to their own health and safety.

If you have any information regarding this endangered missing person, contact the agency at 832-394-1840.

