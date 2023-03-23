Have you seen her? Missing woman last seen in Tomball may be experiencing a mental health crisis

The Harris County Sheriff's Office described the woman as around 5 feet 3 inches tall and 110 pounds with blue eyes and brown hair.

TOMBALL, Texas — Officials are looking for 27-year-old Margaret Kay Alana Turner who was last seen in Tomball on March 10.

The Harris County Sheriff's Office described Turner, who goes by Kay Alana or Kay Kay, as being around 5 feet, 3 inches tall and 110 pounds with blue eyes and brown hair. She was last seen wearing a long pink dress.

She was last seen avoiding deputies in her car on Country Hills Drive in Tomball on March 10, according to HCSO. They said the car was found abandoned and stuck in a field about a mile away from the original scene. Her family believes she may be experiencing a mental health crisis.

If you have any information about Margaret Kay Alana Turner's whereabouts, contact the Harris County Sheriff's Office's Missing Person's Unit at 713-755-7427 or Crime Stoppers at 713-222-8477.

HCSO said Turner is wanted on felony charges for almost hitting a deputy with her car and not stopping for the deputies during the chase.

According to court documents, HCSO was originally called to the scene because Turner was parked in a woman's driveway and refused to leave. When deputies arrived, she allegedly drove off the driveway and crashed into a fence on the house's front lawn.

Deputies said when they tried to open the door to her car, she went into reverse and nearly hit one of them as she backed up. One of the deputies grabbed a wood piece and broke the driver's side window of her car. That's when officials said she sped off through a backyard, almost hitting a deputy once again.

The woman who called HCSO said there was a total of $10,000 worth of damage to her fence.

What to do when someone goes missing

Thousands of people go missing every year across the United States, and there are organizations and law enforcement agencies that work to bring them home to loved ones.

The Texas Center for the Missing is an organization with Houston roots that works to educate loved ones and authorities on finding the lost.

From resources that deal with missing children to endangered adults, the non-profit organization has compiled a wealth of resources to help.