HCSO: Teenage girl missing from Cypress

CYPRESS, Texas — The Harris County Sheriff's Office is asking for any information to help find a missing 13-year-old girl.
Anna-Grace Buckaloo was last seen in Cypress on Nov. 7 in the 16300 Block of Cypress Valley Drive.
She is 6 feet tall with brown eyes and dark brown hair. Before she went missing, Anna-Grace was wearing a black t-shirt, black jeans, black shoes and a dark flannel shirt.
Anyone with information about this teen's whereabouts should call Harris County's Missing Persons Unit at 713-755-7427 or Crime Stoppers at 713-222-8477.