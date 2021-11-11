x
Missing

HCSO: Teenage girl missing from Cypress

13-year-old Anna-Grace Buckaloo was last seen in dark-colored clothes on Nov 7.
Credit: Sheriff Ed Gonzalez, Harris County

CYPRESS, Texas — The Harris County Sheriff's Office is asking for any information to help find a missing 13-year-old girl. 

Anna-Grace Buckaloo was last seen in Cypress on Nov. 7 in the 16300 Block of Cypress Valley Drive

She is 6 feet tall with brown eyes and dark brown hair. Before she went missing, Anna-Grace was wearing a black t-shirt, black jeans, black shoes and a dark flannel shirt.

Anyone with information about this teen's whereabouts should call Harris County's Missing Persons Unit at 713-755-7427 or Crime Stoppers at 713-222-8477.

