HCSO: Teenage girl missing from Cypress

13-year-old Anna-Grace Buckaloo was last seen in dark-colored clothes on Nov 7.

CYPRESS, Texas — The Harris County Sheriff's Office is asking for any information to help find a missing 13-year-old girl.

Anna-Grace Buckaloo was last seen in Cypress on Nov. 7 in the 16300 Block of Cypress Valley Drive.

She is 6 feet tall with brown eyes and dark brown hair. Before she went missing, Anna-Grace was wearing a black t-shirt, black jeans, black shoes and a dark flannel shirt.