15-year-old girl missing from north Houston for two weeks

Da'awna Younger was last seen near Tidwell road on February 8.

HOUSTON — Authorities need your help to find a 15-year-old girl last seen in north Houston over two weeks ago.

Da'awna Younger left on foot from the 9600 block of Homestead Road near Tidwell on February 8.

Younger is around five feet tall and 100 pounds with black hair and brown eyes. There is no description on what she was wearing when she went missing.

If you have any information about Da'awna Younger's whereabouts, call Houston police at 832-394-1840 or 911.

Thousands of people go missing every year across the United States, and there are organizations and law enforcement agencies that work to bring them home to loved ones.

The Texas Center for the Missing is an organization with Houston roots that works to educate loved ones and authorities on finding the lost.

From resources that deal with missing children to endangered adults, the non-profit organization has compiled a wealth of resources to help.