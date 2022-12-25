Missing Texas A&M student found dead, police confirm

Tanner Hoang, 22, had last been seen in College Station on December 16.

COLLEGE STATION, Texas — A Texas A&M student who was last seen on December 16 in College Station has been found dead, according to College Station police.

The Austin Police Department (APD), which is leading the investigation, said they found a body on Christmas Eve. APD is waiting for a report from the medical examiner's office to officially identify the body and the cause of death.

Police said Hoang's family reported him missing after he didn't show up for lunch before a graduation ceremony.

This is a developing story that will be updated if/when more information becomes available.

Who is Tanner Hoang?

Tanner Hoang is from Flower Mound in the Dallas area but was studying mechanical engineering at Texas A&M.

“He is a fun-loving, kinda quiet but personable young man and very humble. Any parent would love someone like Tanner to be their son," his uncle, Tuan Hoang, who lives in League City, said.