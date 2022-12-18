Silver Alert issued for missing 83-year-old man last seen near Tomball

Texas DPS issued a Silver Alert for Severo Hinojosa Jr. who was last seen in the Tomball area Saturday night.

TOMBALL, Texas — A search is underway for an 83-year-old man last seen near the Tomball area Saturday night.

Texas DPS issued a Silver Alert for Severo Hinojosa Jr. who was last seen on Butterwick Drive, which is near West Rayford and Kuykendahl Roads.

Hinojosa is described as standing 5 feet 6 inches tall and he weighs about 130 pounds. He was last seen in a gray zipper sweater with a white shirt, blue jeans, and gray shoes. Officials said Hinojosa also has a cognitive impairment that poses a credible threat to his health and safety.

If you have seen Mr. Hinojosa, please contact Harris County Precinct 4 at 281-376-3472.

What to do when someone goes missing

Thousands of people go missing every year across the United States, and there are organizations and law enforcement agencies that work to bring them home to loved ones.

The Texas Center for the Missing is an organization with Houston roots that works to educate loved ones and authorities on finding the lost.

From resources that deal with missing children to endangered adults, the non-profit organization has compiled a wealth of resources to help.