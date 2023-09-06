SILVER ALERT: 72-year-old woman with dementia missing from Stafford

Adrienne Collier was last seen Tuesday at 7 p.m. in the 11700 block of W. Bellfort Blvd.

STAFFORD, Texas — A day after she was last seen, the Texas Center for the Missing issued a Silver Alert for a 72-year-old woman who they said has dementia and needs medication.

Adrienne Collier was last seen Tuesday around 7 p.m. walking in the 11700 block of W. Bellfort Blvd. in Stafford.

She was last seen wearing a light gray shirt with a heart design and cowboy sleepers.

She is 5 feet, 4 inches and weighs about 100 pounds with black and gray hair and brown eyes.