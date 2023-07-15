Silver Alert: 75-year-old man with dementia missing from Houston's Sunnyside

Willie Hall, 75, was last seen wearing a white shirt, blue pants and burgundy shoes in the 4100 block of Kewanee Street.

HOUSTON — A Silver Alert has been issued for a 75-year-old man with dementia who was last seen leaving his home in Houston's Sunnyside community.

Willie Hall, 75, was last seen wearing a white shirt, blue pants and burgundy shoes along Kewanee Street near Scott Street. Police described Hall as being around 5 feet, 5 inches tall and 178 pounds with brown eyes and gray hair.

If you have any information about where he may be, you're asked to call the Houston Police Department's Missing Persons Division at 832-394-1840 or patrol at 713-884-3131.

What is a Silver Alert?

Silver Alerts are issued for people who are at least 65 years old or those who have been diagnosed with a cognitive impairment such as Alzheimer's Disease, according to the Texas Department of Public Safety.

There is no 24-hour waiting period required to report a person missing, according to the Harris County Sheriff's Office.

Texas' Silver Alert program was created by the Texas Legislature in 2007 and is designed to notify the public of missing older adults with a documented mental condition.

Certain criteria must be met for a statewide Silver Alert to be issued: