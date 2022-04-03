SILVER ALERT: Missing 66-year-old woman last seen on foot near Tomball

Help find her! Tomball PD say the missing woman has a cognitive impairment and went missing Saturday afternoon.

TOMBALL, Texas — The Tomball Police Department is asking for help locating a missing 66-year-old woman with a cognitive impairment.

According to police, Margarita Magallon, 66, was last seen Saturday afternoon around 2:30 p.m. in the 200 block of School Street in Tomball.

Magallon is described as a white female standing 5 feet 2 inches tall with white hair and brown eyes. She was last seen wearing a cream colored sweater, with green pants and white shoes.

Tomball PD says her disappearance poses a credible threat to her own health and safety.

If you have any information on the missing woman, you are asked to call Tomball's police department at (281) 351-5451.

FOLLOW KHOU 11 on social media for updates on this and other breaking stories: Facebook | Twitter | Instagram | YouTube

Thousands of people go missing every year across the United States, and there are many organizations and law enforcement agencies that work to bring them home to loved ones.

The Texas Center for the Missing is an organization with Houston roots that works to educate loved ones and authorities on finding the lost.

SEE ALSO: Houston Missing Persons Day on Saturday keeps cold cases alive

From resources that deal with missing children to endangered adults, the non-profit organization has compiled a wealth of resources to help.