Body found in Anahuac canal believed to be of missing woman, deputies say

The Chambers County Sheriff's Office said the body of a missing 72-year-old woman was found Sunday.

Bettye Robinson was last seen Saturday around 8:30 p.m. on North Main St. near Lake Anahuac. A body was found in a canal near Miller St. Sunday morning.

Sheriff Brian Hawthorne and the volunteer search team TEXSAR assisted in the search along with a helicopter and Baytown Police K-9 units, but were unable to locate Robinson during the initial search.

Robinson's family said she was leaving her son's home on foot Saturday night before going missing. The family also stated Robinson had early onset dementia and believed she was still in upstate New York.

Deputies did not give any additional details on the body.

What to do when someone goes missing

Thousands of people go missing every year across the United States, and there are organizations and law enforcement agencies that work to bring them home to loved ones.

The Texas Center for the Missing is an organization with Houston roots that works to educate loved ones and authorities on finding the lost.

From resources that deal with missing children to endangered adults, the non-profit organization has compiled a wealth of resources to help.