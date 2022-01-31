MISSING: Silver Alert issued for 79-year-old Houston man with dementia

Help find him! Inocencio Lastrella Mago hasn't been seen since Sunday morning in southeast Houston.

HOUSTON — A Silver Alert was issued Monday for a 79-year-old man with dementia who was last seen Sunday in southeast Houston.

Inocencio Lastrella Mago, who also goes by Eddie, is an Asian man who is around 5 feet 5 inches tall and weighs approximately 130 pounds. He has brown hair and black hair.

He was last seen wearing a hoodie, a black mask and blue jeans.

Police said Mago was last seen leaving the 8600 block of Valley Crest Lane in southeast Houston, but it wasn't clear which direction he was headed.

Mago has been diagnosed with dementia and may be in need of medication, authorities said.

If you have any information about their whereabouts, call the Houston Police Department Missing Persons Unit at 832-394-1840.

Silver Alerts are issued by authorities to notify the public about missing older adults with a documented mental condition. Here are the criteria for authorities to issue one:

Is the missing person 65 years of age or older or been diagnosed with Alzheimer's Disease?

Does the senior citizen have a diagnosed impaired mental condition, and does the senior citizen's disappearance pose a credible threat to the senior citizen's health and safety? (Law enforcement shall require the family or legal guardian of the missing senior citizen to provide documentation from a medical or mental health professional of the senior citizen's condition)

Is it confirmed that an investigation has taken place verifying that the senior citizen's disappearance is due to his/her impaired mental condition, and alternative reasons for the senior citizen's disappearance have been ruled out?

Is the Silver Alert request within 72 hours of the senior citizen's disappearance?

Is there sufficient information available to disseminate to the public that could assist in locating the senior citizen? (Highway signs will be activated only if accurate vehicle information is available AND it is confirmed that the senior citizen was driving the vehicle at the time of the disappearance.



Thousands of people go missing every year across the United States, and there are organizations and law enforcement agencies that work to bring them home to loved ones.

The Texas Center for the Missing is an organization with Houston roots that works to educate loved ones and authorities on finding the lost.

From resources that deal with missing children to endangered adults, the non-profit organization has compiled a wealth of resources to help.