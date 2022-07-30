Silver Alert issued for missing 83-year-old Beaumont man

Police say the man was last seen Friday evening in a neighborhood near the Beaumont Municipal Airport.

BEAUMONT, Texas — Beaumont Police are asking for help locating a missing 83-year-old man.

Jesus Abrego-Vega Sr. was last seen Friday around 6 p.m. on Washington Blvd. near the Beaumont Municipal Airport.

He was last seen wearing a black polo hat with a yellow stripe, a red plaid short-sleeved shirt, khaki pants, and black shoes. Police say he was also carrying a black suitcase.

Jesus stands 5 feet 6 inches tall and weighs 190 pounds. He has gray hair, brown eyes and has a surgical scar and stitches on the top left side of his head.

Police say Jesus was diagnosed with a cognitive impairment and poses a credible threat to his own health and safety.

Contact the Beaumont Police Department at (409) 880-3865 if you have any information on his disappearance.

What to do when someone goes missing

Thousands of people go missing every year across the United States, and there are organizations and law enforcement agencies that work to bring them home to loved ones.

The Texas Center for the Missing is an organization with Houston roots that works to educate loved ones and authorities on finding the lost.

From resources that deal with missing children to endangered adults, the non-profit organization has compiled a wealth of resources to help.