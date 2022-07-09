Silver Alert: 76-year-old man with memory issues last seen in his SW Houston neighborhood

Lincoln Williams was last seen Wednesday night in the 16300 block of Calistoga Court, not far from Willowridge High School.

HOUSTON — A Silver Alert has been issued for a southwest Houston man missing since Wednesday night. Lincoln Williams, 76, has memory issues and could be disoriented, according to officials.

Williams was last seen around 10 p.m. leaving his residence in the 16300 block of Calistoga Court near Willowridge High School.

He was last seen wearing a burgundy pajama shirt and pants with gray slippers.

Police described Williams as around 5 feet 6 inches tall and 150 pounds with brown eyes and a dark complexion.

According to the alert, Williams walks slowly and is unstable on his feet.

Anyone with information please contact Houston police at 713-884-3131 or the HPD Missing Persons Unit at 832-394-1840.

TCM issued a Silver Alert on behalf of HPD for Lincoln Williams (76), last seen on Wednesday, 9/7/22, at 10:00PM, near 16300 Calistoga Ct, Houston. Wearing a burgundy PJs & gray slippers. He has memory loss/dementia. Contact the Houston Police Department at 832-394-1840 w/info. pic.twitter.com/tQwF3HTp2E — TX Center 4 Missing (@TXCenter) September 8, 2022

