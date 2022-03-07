SILVER ALERT: 76-year-old man with dementia last seen in NW Houston

Authorities need your help to find an elderly man who was last seen in northwest Houston and may need help getting home.

HOUSTON — Authorities need your help to find Jamal Williams, 76, who was last seen in the 6700 block of D S Bailey Lane in northwest Houston.

Williams is described as a Black man, standing 6 foot 3 and weighing about 150 pounds. He has brown eyes and white hair.

When last seen, Williams was said to be wearing an unknown color shirt, blue jeans and two different colored shoes, one black and one blue.

Williams has been diagnosed with dementia.

If you have any information about their whereabouts, call the Houston Police Department at (713) 884-3131 or 911.



Thousands of people go missing every year across the United States, and there are organizations and law enforcement agencies that work to bring them home to loved ones.

The Texas Center for the Missing is an organization with Houston roots that works to educate loved ones and authorities on finding the lost.

From resources that deal with missing children to endangered adults, the non-profit organization has compiled a wealth of resources to help.