MISSING: Silver Alert issued for 56-year-old woman with dementia

If you have any information about their whereabouts, call the Houston Police Department Missing Persons Unit at 832-394-1840 or 911.

HOUSTON — Police need your help to find 56-year-old Elisa Duarte who was last seen around noon Thursday in Houston's northside.

Police said Duarte was last seen at 74 Lyerly Street.

Authorities described her as a White woman with brown eyes and black hair. She is approximately 4 feet 11 inches tall and weighs approximately 130 pounds. She was last seen wearing a grey zip-up hoodie and blue pants.

Houston police say she is diagnosed with dementia and may have gotten onto the METRO rail or METRO bus.

Silver Alerts are issued for people who are at least 65 years old or those who have been diagnosed with a cognitive impairment such as Alzheimer's Disease, according to the Texas Department of Public Safety.

There is no 24-hour waiting period required to report a person missing, according to the Harris County Sheriff's Office.

Texas' Silver Alert program was created by the Texas Legislature in 2007 and is designed to notify the public of missing older adults with a documented mental condition.

Certain criteria must be met for a statewide Silver Alert to be issued:

Is the missing person 65 years of age or older or been diagnosed with Alzheimer's Disease?

Does the senior citizen have a diagnosed impaired mental condition, and does the senior citizen's disappearance pose a credible threat to the senior citizen's health and safety? (Law enforcement shall require the family or legal guardian of the missing senior citizen to provide documentation from a medical or mental health professional of the senior citizen's condition).

Is it confirmed that an investigation has taken place verifying that the senior citizen's disappearance is due to his/her impaired mental condition, and alternative reasons for the senior citizen's disappearance have been ruled out?

Is the Silver Alert request within 72 hours of the senior citizen's disappearance?

Is there sufficient information available to disseminate to the public that could assist in locating the senior citizen? (Highway signs will be activated only if accurate vehicle information is available AND it is confirmed that the senior citizen was driving the vehicle at the time of the disappearance).

Thousands of people go missing every year across the United States, and there are organizations and law enforcement agencies that work to bring them home to loved ones.



The Texas Center for the Missing is an organization with Houston roots that works to educate loved ones and authorities on finding the lost.

