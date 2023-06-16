Silver Alert: Houston man with dementia missing since Wednesday

Reginald Castille was last seen in a southside neighborhood not far from Almeda Mall. He was wearing a gray shirt, black jeans and black Converse shoes.

HOUSTON — The Texas Center for the Missing has issued a Houston Regional Silver Alert for a man who has dementia and needs medication.

Reginald Castille, 59, was last seen Wednesday, June 14, at approximately 4 p.m. in the 8400 block of Garden Parks Dr. near Monroe Road. The southside neighborhood isn't far from Almeda Mall.

Castille was last seen wearing a gray shirt, black jeans and black Converse shoes. He's about 5 feet, 7 inches tall, and weighs about 150 pounds. He has gray hair and brown eyes.

Anyone with information concerning his whereabouts should contact the Houston Police Department at 832-394-1840.

What is a Silver Alert?

Silver Alerts are issued for people at least 65 years old or those diagnosed with a cognitive impairment such as Alzheimer's Disease, according to the Texas Department of Public Safety.

There is no 24-hour waiting period required to report a person missing, according to the Harris County Sheriff's Office.

Texas' Silver Alert program was created by the Texas Legislature in 2007 and is designed to notify the public of missing older adults with documented mental conditions.

Certain criteria must be met for a statewide Silver Alert to be issued: